Health & Fitness

UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice

LONDON -- Alexa will see you now.

Britain's health care service is teaming up with Amazon's digital voice assistant to help answer medical queries with advice from the service's official website.

The British government said Wednesday that the system can help senior citizens, blind people and others who find it hard to access the internet.

Using Amazon's algorithms, Alexa will answer voice questions from users about common maladies such as the flu or chickenpox with information verified by the National Health Service.

Amazon sought to reassure users that their information will be kept confidential and not shared with third parties, adding that voice recordings can be deleted.

Privacy campaigners, however, said they were concerned about the partnership and its implications because Amazon has a worrying track record on handling user data.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamazonhealth care
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Beloved LADWP worker killed in suspected random attack
BODYCAM VIDEO: Woman with gun wounded in Reseda incident involving LAPD
Family of those killed in deputy-involved shootings make voices heard at LASD town hall
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
With ICE raids pending, attorneys urge immigrants to know rights
Show More
Hot-weather work protections pitched in Congress
Newsom signs law to change legal definition of beer
LAPD Chief Michel Moore vows to erase homeless people's warrants
Port of L.A.'s largest tenant gets green light to automate terminals
Deputies find anti-tank weapon launcher, AR-15 rifle at Perris home
More TOP STORIES News