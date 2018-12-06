CIRCLE OF HEALTH

APLA Health clinic provides hope for patients living with HIV

EMBED </>More Videos

Even with advancements in HIV treatment, there is still a stigma, but helping people live with HIV and thrive is the mission of APLA Health.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Even with advancements in HIV treatment, there is still a stigma, but helping people live with HIV and thrive is the mission of APLA Health.

Fitness competitor Raif Derrazi, 33, of Los Angeles is in incredible condition. "I can honestly say I'm healthier than I've even been in my life," he said. But six years ago, Derrazi was diagnosed with full-blown AIDS.

"At the time, I didn't have health insurance. I was in a three-and-a-half year monogamous relationship at the time, or so I thought," Derrazi said. Just taking one pill a day brought Derrazi's viral load down to undetectable levels.

Today he spreads awareness on social media. "When you're HIV undetectable, there is no trace of the virus in your blood, so that means you can't transmit it to anyone else," he said.

In Los Angeles County, about 60,000 people have HIV, but only 60 percent are receiving care. Some don't know they have HIV. For others, fear is keeping them away from seeking medical help.

The medical director of APLA Health, Dr. Jay Gladstein says, "Stigma can be one of those barriers that gets in people's way and prevents them from doing what they need to do." He said advances in medicine are causing a paradigm shift in the way public health officials view HIV. "When a person takes their medication, they're risk of transferring HIV to their sexual partners goes down to zero," Gladstein said. "That's really a pretty revolutionary statement."

The CDC campaign "U equals U" or "undetectable equals untransmissable" hopes to drive this message home.

"Self acceptance is so important," Derazzi said, "And we're showing that we're normal, we're healthy. Life is good. It doesn't have to be this negative oppressive stigma."

APLA Health is expanding with the hopes that more people with HIV will come forward. With the opening of their new facility in Mid-City area of Los Angeles, the clinic's staff hopes to nearly double the amount of patients they can treat.

"If everybody in L.A. County, in the nation and in the world controlled their HIV the way Raif does, we can see an end to the epidemic," Gladstein said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthHIVCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
ROW DTLA offers fun, festive places to enjoy holidays
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
5 Fwy closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
Voluntary evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore as rains continue
Crash involving up to 13 vehicles blocks WB 60 in Moreno Valley
2 US warplanes crash off Japan coast; 1 dead, 5 missing
Texas bids Bush farewell with country music, funeral train
Show More
VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
More News