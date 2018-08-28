Eight years ago Lindy Hoyt-Davis found out she had a gluten intolerance and has been on a gluten-free diet ever since.
"I started feeling sick - kept getting bigger - I felt literally like I couldn't breathe," said Hoyt-Davis.
Because she was not diagnosed with Celiac disease, she wanted to find out if she could re-introduce gluten back in to her meals.
"I still wonder after all this time I have a problem with gluten. Can it go away?," asked Hoyt-Davis.
A friend recommended a relatively new home health care service, from an app called HEAL.
"We're taking primary care into the home and with the convenience of phone call or an app we will come to your home within two hours and pretty much meet your medical needs," said Dr. Robert Kakehashi, a HEAL physician.
Kakehashi has worked for HEAL for two years and enjoys the ability to take a bit more time with patients.
He came to Hoyt-Davis's workplace to administer a food allergy test. Blood samples are taken by a registered nurse and patients are asked a barrage of questions:
"Do you tend to get infections? Sinus infections? Bronchial infections? Any history of asthma?," asked Kakehashi.
Here's how it works: you download the app or register online, add in your information, and a HEAL doctor comes to your home or office.
The doctor said HEAL is in network with most major insurance carriers, but if you're having insurance challenges it's $99 a visit.
Lab tests are an additional charge. Hoyt-Davis likes the convenience and the benefit of not going to a doctor's office where the waiting room might be full of people fighting off colds and flu.
"We're available 365 days of the year including holidays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," Kakehashi said.
Along with food allergy testing, HEAL doctors do wellness checks, pediatric visits, sports physicals and more.
