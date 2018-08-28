CIRCLE OF HEALTH

HEAL app helps provide home doctor visits for allergies, other issues

EMBED </>More Videos

The HEAL app helps arrange doctor visits to your home or office for allergy tests, school physicals and other medical needs.

By
Eight years ago Lindy Hoyt-Davis found out she had a gluten intolerance and has been on a gluten-free diet ever since.

"I started feeling sick - kept getting bigger - I felt literally like I couldn't breathe," said Hoyt-Davis.

Because she was not diagnosed with Celiac disease, she wanted to find out if she could re-introduce gluten back in to her meals.

"I still wonder after all this time I have a problem with gluten. Can it go away?," asked Hoyt-Davis.

A friend recommended a relatively new home health care service, from an app called HEAL.

"We're taking primary care into the home and with the convenience of phone call or an app we will come to your home within two hours and pretty much meet your medical needs," said Dr. Robert Kakehashi, a HEAL physician.

Kakehashi has worked for HEAL for two years and enjoys the ability to take a bit more time with patients.

He came to Hoyt-Davis's workplace to administer a food allergy test. Blood samples are taken by a registered nurse and patients are asked a barrage of questions:

"Do you tend to get infections? Sinus infections? Bronchial infections? Any history of asthma?," asked Kakehashi.

Here's how it works: you download the app or register online, add in your information, and a HEAL doctor comes to your home or office.

The doctor said HEAL is in network with most major insurance carriers, but if you're having insurance challenges it's $99 a visit.

Lab tests are an additional charge. Hoyt-Davis likes the convenience and the benefit of not going to a doctor's office where the waiting room might be full of people fighting off colds and flu.

"We're available 365 days of the year including holidays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," Kakehashi said.

Along with food allergy testing, HEAL doctors do wellness checks, pediatric visits, sports physicals and more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachfamilyCircle of Healthapptechnologyhealth caremedical
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Is social media making you overeat?
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Staffer at IE elementary school diagnosed with active tuberculosis
Just breathe: Meet your yoga needs with these 4 Los Angeles newcomers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' pleads not guilty to multiple felonies
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
VIDEO: Ohio exterminator clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester
Proposed underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium gets public hearing
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
Show More
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
2 suspects arrested in ice cream truck drug bust in Long Beach
More News