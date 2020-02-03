food coach

Apps, devices aim at helping users understand potential sleep issues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sleep can have a crucial impact on your weight and overall wellbeing, and experts say most of us are not getting enough quality shut-eye.

Clinical pharmacist Jim LaValle knows how important sleep is to health. He says the data from "wearables" can help target potential sleep issues.

He also says to consider lifestyle factors such as how much coffee you drink and how well you manage stress. Exercise and alcohol all play a role.

Factors also include eating too late, eating too much, alcohol and eating certain foods, such as ones that cause blood sugar to go up and down, LaValle says.

Apps such as Sleep Cycle and even an Oura ring can also help to detect if we snore, which may cause health challenges.

LaValle says use these metrics to understand why we may not be sleeping as long as desired.

Managing stress during the day will also help you sleep at night as an overloaded brain has trouble shutting down circuits at night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessobesityfood coachcircle of healthweightsleep apneatechnologyheart diseasesleepapps
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD COACH
Body mapping reveals your body's strengths, weakness in 30 seconds
Monthlong alcohol-free trend has many trying 'Dry January'
Biohacking technology can helps improve health, reduce pain
SoCal pop-up boot camps aims at serving Spanish-speaking community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Strong winds, bone-chilling temps sweep through SoCal
Suspect killed in armed robbery attempt at Canyon Country liquor store
Mourners continue to gather in DTLA 1 week after Kobe's death
Coronavirus: New travel restrictions go into effect at LAX
Super Bowl 2020: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
Artist invites community to help paint Kobe mural in Mid-City
Show More
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Local theater struggles under CA law restricting independent contractor designation
Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in LA: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News