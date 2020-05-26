Arleta household shattered after coronavirus kills 2 family members

Arlene Aquino, a nurse for more than 20 years, died from COVID-19 over the weekend.
"We just prayed for a miracle, a last minute miracle," family friend Elisa Murillo said.
The single mom was on a ventilator for more than three weeks. Her family received a call from the hospital during the weekend.
"Unfortunately, the virus was just too much," Murillo said.
Aquino's 22-year-old daughter Ivy, 11-year-old son Adrian, or AJ Adan, and Murillo, Ivy's girlfriend, were only able to see Arlene through video chat.
"We told AJ to write down everything he ever wanted to say to her," Murillo said. "We told her we're going to take care of AJ and we're going to take care of ourselves. And as we were talking to her she passed."
Aquino was just 44 years old.
It's especially heartbreaking since her children are still grieving the loss of their 77-year-old grandfather Fernando, who died from coronavirus just over a week ago.
Their grandmother Josie is also on a ventilator, fighting to recover from COVID-19. So far, she is unaware she has lost her daughter and her husband.
"We really need prayers for grandma Josie," Murillo said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Arlene's children. Their hope is to keep their home in Arleta.
"We're going to do whatever we can to keep this house so we can keep something from Arlene and keep her memory alive," Murillo said.
The family is preparing to bury Fernando Aquino on June 4. Plans have yet to be made for Arlene.