HEALTH & FITNESS

After losing ear, Army soldier grows a new one in her forearm, gets transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

''I wanted a real ear,'' said Pvt. Shamika Burrage, who got a revolutionary total ear reconstruction after losing her left ear in a car accident. (U.S. Army)

EL PASO, Texas --
Two years after losing her left ear in a car accident, 21-year-old Pvt. Shamika Burrage has a new ear grown inside her forearm from her own cartilage.

"I was going to go with the prosthetic to avoid more scarring, but I wanted a real ear," Burrage told the Army. "I was just scared at first but wanted to see what he could do."

The soldier lost her left ear in a 2016 car accident while returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, after visiting family. Burrage and her cousin were both in the car when their tire blew out, sending the car off the road.

"I hit the brake. I remember looking at my cousin who was in the passenger seat. I looked back at the road as I hit the brakes," she said. "I just remember the first flip and that was it."

The car skidded 700 feet and flipped several times, according to the Army press release. Burrage was ejected.

In addition to losing her ear, she suffered head injuries and compression fractures in the spine. Doctors later told her that if she had received medical attention 30 minutes later, she could have died.

Burrage's cousin, who was eight months pregnant, escaped with only minor injuries.

Months later, it was time to discuss whether Burrage would get an artificial replacement or undergo a reconstruction. Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III, the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, weighed in.

"She was 19 and healthy and had her whole life ahead of her," said Johnson. "Why should she have to deal with having an artificial ear for the rest of her life?"

Burrage herself said she was hesitant at first but ultimately decided on the reconstruction.

The doctors harvested cartilage from her ribs and carved out an ear, which was placed under the skin of her arm so it could grow.

"[The ear] will have fresh arteries fresh veins and even a fresh nerve so she'll be able to feel it," Johnson said. "The whole goal is by the time she's done with all this, it looks good, it's sensate, and in five years if somebody doesn't know her they won't notice."

The transplant was recently successful and now Burrage has just two surgeries left.

Johnson said Burrage was a great candidate for this revolutionary surgery, which was the first of its kind in the Army.

"As a young active-duty soldier, they deserve the best reconstruction they can get," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbizarrearmyearstransplant
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News