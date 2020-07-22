Are kids "super spreaders" of COVID-19? Doctor answers your coronavirus questions

During ABC7's Ask the Doctor live stream Tuesday, Dr. Daisy Dodd, an infectious disease specialist from Kaiser Permanente, answered your questions about the coronavirus.
Dodd discussed the effect of COVID-19 on children, and whether children are considered "super spreaders."
She also addressed questions about why COVID-19 is worth than the seasonal flu.
Watch the video above to see what Dr. Dodd had to say.
