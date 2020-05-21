For several weeks now, we've had doctors on Eyewitness News answering our questions each day about the coronavirus.
Doctors who have appeared on Eyewitness News include:
Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, and an ER specialist
Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Jose Mayorga, director of UCI Family Health Center
Dr. Nicholas Testa, Chief Medical Officer with Dignity Health Southern California
Dr. Veronica Contreras, with Altamed
Dr. David Carlisle with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Anu Seshadri with UCLA Health.
Ask the doctor: LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis answers your COVID-19 questions
Do you have questions related to the coronavirus, COVID-19? Submit them here, and we'll ask on Eyewitness News.
