Ask the doctor: LA County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis answers your COVID-19 questions

Do you have questions related to the coronavirus, COVID-19? Submit them here, and we'll ask on Eyewitness News.
For several weeks now, we've had doctors on Eyewitness News answering our questions each day about the coronavirus.

If you have a question, please submit it in the form below. You can find more information about the coronavirus at abc7.com/covidhelp.



Doctors who have appeared on Eyewitness News include:

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, and an ER specialist

Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente

Dr. Jose Mayorga, director of UCI Family Health Center

Dr. Nicholas Testa, Chief Medical Officer with Dignity Health Southern California

Dr. Veronica Contreras, with Altamed

Dr. David Carlisle with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

Dr. Anu Seshadri with UCLA Health.
