Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions

Do you have questions related to the coronavirus, COVID-19? Submit them here, and we'll ask Dr. Cardillo on Eyewitness News at 4pm.
For several weeks now, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, and an ER specialist has been answering our questions each day about the coronavirus.

If you have a question, please submit it in the form below. You can find more information about the coronavirus at abc7.com/covidhelp.

