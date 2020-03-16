Coronavirus California Outbreak: At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place due to COVID-19

This includes Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close
CORONAVIRUS: Get live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak here
"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible," Breed said in a Twitter post.
The order begins at midnight tonight and is expected to last through at least April 7.
March 16, 2020
