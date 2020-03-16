Coronavirus Outbreak: At least 6 Bay Area counties to announce shelter-in-place due to COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at least six San Francisco Bay Area counties are expected to announce a shelter-in-place order. All residents will need to remain at home except for essential needs starting at midnight.Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to closeThis includes Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.The order begins at midnight tonight and is expected to last through at least April 7.