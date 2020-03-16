Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: At least 6 Bay Area counties to announce shelter-in-place due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at least six San Francisco Bay Area counties are expected to announce a shelter-in-place order. All residents will need to remain at home except for essential needs starting at midnight.

Essential government services will remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations. Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close

CORONAVIRUS: Get live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak here

This includes Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The order begins at midnight tonight and is expected to last through at least April 7.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomsanta clara countybarbusinesssmall businesscoronaviruspoliticsdrinkingrestaurantssan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders LA bars, gyms, theaters to close amid outbreak
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland
Coronavirus: La Habra market offers exclusive shopping window for seniors
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Show More
Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start 2-week closure
Supreme Court postpones arguments because of virus outbreak
Hospitalized IE woman frustrated with lack of COVID-19 testing
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
More TOP STORIES News