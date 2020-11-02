u.s. & world

Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June

Australia registered no new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since June 9, marking a major milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus.
Australia registered no new local COVID-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since June 9, marking a major milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus.

The apparent turning point comes just months after Victoria declared a "state of disaster" to stem an outbreak that saw as many as 725 people in a single day test positive for the virus in the southeastern state.

"The 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Twitter on Sunday.

RELATED: California added back to NY, NJ and CT Travel Advisory requiring travelers to quarantine
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on the requests of the governors.



"Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people."

Meanwhile, Melbourne, the city at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic, marked its second consecutive day without any locally transmitted cases.

Since ending its strict 112-day lockdown on Tuesday, the city of 5 million has registered only seven new local COVDI-19 cases.

Though Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, accounts for at least 20,300 of Australia's more than 27,500 coronavirus cases, the number of active cases in the state has steadily declined in the past 30 days.
Prior to Sunday's announcement, the number of new infections in Victoria had been in single digits since October 13.

In early August, Victoria was recording hundreds of cases per day, leading state authorities to implement the type of strict anti-epidemic measures that governments in Western Europe and the United States have been hesitant to enact out of fear of damaging the economy. This included placing Melbourne residents under a strict seven-week lockdown and barring nearly all trips outdoors.

RELATED: CDC has new framework on resuming cruise ship sailing

EMBED More News Videos

Experts say life on board is going to be the biggest change. Yes, that means frequent hand-washing and social distancing will still be in play.



The federal government also closed the state's borders to non-essential travel.

Though the decision to lockdown Melbourne was unpopular with some people, by late September, cases had declined to low double-digits, allowing the government to begin lifting restrictions.

Authorities in the state have said they would consider lifting more restrictions if trends continue in the right direction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustraliacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
U.S. & WORLD
Election 2020 campaign draws to close as Trump, Biden stop in key states
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race ahead of Election Day
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Lowe's giving employees bonuses and hiring 20,000 for holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA businesses preparing for possible unrest during election
Did rescued Woodland Hills hiker stage disappearance in GoFundMe scheme?
Trump supporters hold car rally across San Fernando Valley
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Suspect in custody after officer shot in Granada Hills
Jeannie Mai hospitalized, withdraws from 'DWTS'
Body found inside parked car in West Hollywood
Show More
Lowe's giving employees bonuses and hiring 20,000 for holidays
Unique mobile voting center in Culver City looks to attract voters
Day-use reservations no longer needed at Yosemite National Park
Tabloid wins lawsuit after calling Johnny Depp a 'wife beater'
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
More TOP STORIES News