Do you recognize her? Authorities hope to ID woman with dementia found in Commerce

Authorities are trying to identity a woman with dementia, possibly named Isabel, who cannot remember her identity. She was found in Commerce on March 15.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help identifying a woman with dementia who was found in Commerce and doesn't remember her name.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics found the woman asking for help on March 15 in the 4400 block of Sheila Street in Commerce. She was brought to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

The hospital is hoping to identify the woman and reunite her with her family, especially as all medical facilities are dealing with a surge in patients from coronavirus. The hospital is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and other county agencies to identify her but they have not been successful so far.

The woman responded to the name "Isabel" and "Dominique Isabel," but she did not have any identification to verify her name.

The woman is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 132 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair. Her primary language is English but she also speaks some Spanish.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call (323) 430-3326 immediately.
