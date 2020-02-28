Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What BART, Muni, Bay Area public transit are doing amid COVID-19 fears

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART General Manager Bob Powers was grilled at Thursday's board meeting about the system's novel coronavirus plan.

"Do we have a plan for how we escalate if we have to," asked Director Debora Allen.

Director Mark Foley asked, "What is the plan for say increasing staff or schedule frequencies?"

"I would hope the agency would proceed not if it's going to happen but when," said Rebecca Saltzman.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy

BART's Chief Safety Officer Jeff Lau said that his team is stocked with supplies for their employees, including masks and sanitizers but right now, the plan is to follow CDC guidelines that recommend masks only for health workers. Power washers are also available for use but they're not being deployed, yet. A more extensive plan of action is still in development.

"That could include additional cleaning, hand sanitizers being distributed at the stations and then a lot more cleaning of the trains," said Allen.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus

In a statement, MUNI and SMART officials, say they are also running business as usual, while staying on high alert. UCSF Professor of Epidemiology Dr. George Rutherfod agrees, that's the right move. He takes transit, every day.

"I'm cognizant of where my hand goes, I wash my hands when I've been touching services and that's basically all you can do," he said.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscogavin newsomhealthcdcoutbreakpublic transportationcoronavirusmunivirusbartsfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
CORONAVIRUS
Cops offer to test meth for coronavirus in social media post
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase ends in violent crash on 405 in Van Nuys
OC woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens
Cops offer to test meth for coronavirus in social media post
Congressman: LA County's voting system has major flaw
OC man details alleged sexual abuse by former Olympian
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Show More
50-foot tunnel found crossing border between Mexico and Arizona
Suspect accused of killing 3 Perris men arrested
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on 110 Fwy
70% of California is abnormally dry, US drought monitor map shows
Suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
More TOP STORIES News