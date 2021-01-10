Beloved fourth grade teacher at Studio City school dies from COVID-19

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students, parents and faculty at a Studio City school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who passed away from COVID-19.
Nicholas Glover taught fourth grade at Carpenter Community Charter School.
In a statement sent out to parents, Principal Joe Martinez said Glover was diagnosed with the virus over the school break, but was resting at home and even felt he might be able to report to work next week. Unfortunately, his health quickly declined and he passed away at home.
Over the past 17 years, Glover had taught first and fourth grade classes but Martinez added that he wasn't just a teacher, but an integral part of the community.
"He was oftentimes the voice of reason for the staff, provoking deeper thought and helping us to reflect thoroughly on decisions that impacted our school community. In addition, he always made a point of acknowledging others," Martinez said in his statement. "In his classroom, he would take the time to build meaningful relationships with his students and their families. With our staff, he regularly acknowledged and congratulated his colleagues for their contributions. His wisdom (and his amazing sense of humor) will be missed by all."
Glover is survived by his wife, Susan, and two children, Andrew and Emma.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help his family.
LAUSD counselors will be on hand to help the students through the grieving process when distance learning resumes next week.
