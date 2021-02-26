ABC7 Solutions

Your local pharmacy looks to be promising, easier alternative for receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Local pharmacies become another option for those seeking coronavirus vaccinations, with closer, easier sites available.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Vaccine super sites like Dodger Stadium can vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day with proper supply. But recently there have been days when the wait time was five hours or more; or when confusion led to thousands of appointments still available by late afternoon.

But most Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, which is why your best option for a vaccine might be right in your own neighborhood. Aviva pharmacy in Long Beach has been providing up to 150 COVID vaccines a day for the past five weeks.

"Usually once they are here, the whole process takes between 30 minutes to an hour," said Amy Nguyen, Pharm. D., MBA/Aviva Pharmacy.

Aviva and other local pharmacies are part of a collaboration between the federal, state and local governments to encourage people to go local for vaccines. As the program expands, pharmacies like Aviva will be critical for community outreach, making more people comfortable with the vaccine.

"They have a very good understanding of the community which is really helpful because you know sometimes people might not necessarily want to come to a government run clinic and so they go somewhere they can trust like a small pharmacy," said Gabriela M. Hurtado, Medical Countermeasures Coordinator for Long Beach Health and Human Services Department.

RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.


"We do have access to patients every day and we are easier to reach and interact with our patients than the large sites," said Nguyen. "The patient can call and reschedule and work with us and that way we can really intimately care for a patient during the vaccination process."

Beyond the comfort and efficiency of a smaller, neighborhood operation, local pharmacies are more nimble than the super sites.

Each day, a waiting list of community members who want the vaccine is prepared, and if an appointment becomes available, a they call them immediately, thus insuring every daily dose available is used.

"We have had actually zero waste. We have not wasted a single shot since we have given out about 3,000 vaccines," said Nguyen.

RELATED | I got the vaccine. What's next?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinepharmacistcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19abc7 solutions
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Outdoor classroom setup gives Watts students new learning option
LA teachers' Facebook group helps educators share resources
Sierra Madre school's fitness program provides outlet for kids
Watch award-eligible films from the safety of your own car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters
Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier to close permanently
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
NTSB releases its final report in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
Surveillance video shows shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, dognapping
Show More
LAUSD ready to ramp up COVID vaccinations, reopen
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill tonight
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near Simi Valley, USGS says
LGBTQ activist and feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini dies at 94
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
More TOP STORIES News