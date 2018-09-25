CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Beverly Hills High School taking suicide prevention to new level

EMBED </>More Videos

Beverly Hills High School is taking an innovative approach on suicide among teens: reaching students before things turn tragic.

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Beverly Hills High School is taking an innovative approach on suicide among teens: reaching students before things turn tragic.

The teen suicide rate is rising. It's the second leading cause of death for children, teenagers and young adults.

Experts said four out of five teens give clear warning signs that they're considering suicide.

For incoming freshmen, each day is filled with new adventures and new challenges.

"There really is no rest. Once you hit 9th grade it feels like every single grade and every single choice has these life-long ramifications," said Beverly Hills High School Principal Mark Mead.

Mead said he sees how the pressure to succeed can take its toll on students.

High school senior Alexa Khorshad volunteers at a teen hotline. She notices two stressors that stand out.

"I think school and social media because with social media - you have to live up to a certain expectation," Korshad said.

Stanford researchers say that between 2013 and 2015, an estimated 19 percent of California 9th graders seriously considered attempting suicide in the previous year.

Counselors from the Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills are taking part in a three-day Signs of Suicide Program -- or S.O.S -- at Beverly Hills High School.

Freshman are given suicide awareness education and are asked to fill out a questionnaire. Each are given an opportunity to get counseling.

"This is a new thing: seeking them out as opposed to them coming to us, which we have plenty of," Mead said.

Experts say warning signs include noticeable changes in eating and sleeping, withdrawal from family and friends, unexplained severe or rebellious behavior and talking or writing about suicide.

Mead's advice to parents is to embrace the education process because that's what molds students. In other words, don't get too caught up in letter grades.

"Maybe back off a little on the end results all the time because the kids are going to be fine," he said.

Korshad's advice to other students? When you're feeling stressed, reach out.

"Just being able to talk to someone, even call Teen Line," Korshad said. "It just helps."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthsuicideteenagersteenmental healthBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
'Component cooking' concept could pare down your time in the kitchen
After 23 years, breast cancer patient battles for every single day of life
Tips on whether to keep your child home when they may be sick
New SoCal charter school thinks outside the box to ready students for college
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
After 23 years, breast cancer patient battles for every single day of life
Tips on whether to keep your child home when they may be sick
SoCal air quality still better than decades ago, but remains unhealthy
New SoCal charter school thinks outside the box to ready students for college
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Man busted with cart of pot at Metro station
Police: DTLA suspect linked to 3 murders, 4 assaults
Hidden camera found in RPV city hall restroom
Construction to begin for OC's 1st streetcar
Incumbent Rohrabacher faces tough challenge from Democrat Rouda
Body found between 2 train cars in Torrance
Show More
Ontario officer wounded in Vegas shooting is back on the job
Yorba Linda gated community project approved by OC supervisors
Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting
Pink's offering 78-cent chili dogs to celebrate anniversary
2 arrested in Santa Ana string of armed robberies
More News