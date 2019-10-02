Health & Fitness

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed he is a breast cancer survivor.

Knowles, 67, told Good Morning America Wednesday he went to the doctor two months ago when he kept noticing a dot of blood appear on his shirts.

The music executive said he had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He told Michael Strahan during the interview he has the BRCA2 gene mutation which also predisposes him to melanoma, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer.

"I have to be very much aware and conscious, and do all of the early detection. Constant mammograms, constant prostate exams, constant MRIs for the rest of my life," said Knowles.

Knowles said he's now urging men to be more aware of breast cancer and get tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbreast cancercelebritybeyoncebreastcancercancergood morning americamammogram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Man charged in assault of Arcadia woman captured by doorbell cam
DCFS failed to remove Palmdale boy from home despite court order, attorney says
Workers call for right to unionize during LAX march
Man sentenced to 37 years for fatal stabbing of 3-year-old girl in DTLA
3 charged with providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller
Show More
Placido Domingo resigns as LA Opera general director
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bay Area woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
More TOP STORIES News