Coronavirus

Biden administration moves to provide COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies

By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear.

A White House announcement was expected Tuesday, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

Initially the government will be shipping limited quantities of vaccine to drug stores around the country, but that's expected to accelerate as drugmakers increase production. Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.

The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November. At that time, no coronavirus vaccines had been approved.

EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm in the Northeast is impacting COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirussenatecovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcongresscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
UK veteran Capt. Tom Moore dies at 100 after COVID-19 diagnosis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Show More
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19
Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens
This CA jail has most COVID cases of any jail, prison in US
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
More TOP STORIES News