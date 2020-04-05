Coronavirus: Birthing center in Arcadia takes precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Life Midwifery moved everything outside to prevent any possible contamination inside and to protect expectant moms as much as possible.
"This is been just the adjustment we have had to make to provide safe prenatal care for moms and their families," said Chemin Perez with New Life Midwifery.
Every Saturday now the center sees its patients in the parking lot. They've set up two tents for prenatal screening and another as a lab station.
The center has decided not to take any chances of putting expectant mothers at risk by being in a small exam room or the waiting room.
This set up allows them to keep 6 feet of separation and keeps them in the fresh air. The staff was doing everything possible to keep everyone safe.
"We provide gloves and masks for the moms if they don't have them. Every single time we see a mom, the gloves are removed and we change them," said Perez.
Those giving birth in the hospital also faced major changes. Many were not allowing any visitors in and only the mother's partner is allowed in the delivery room.
Some have even been warned that if the facility is overrun with COVID-19 patients, no one but the expectant mother will be allowed in for the delivery.
Back at the birthing center, moms-to-be say they appreciate the creativity and extra care.
"It's a good way to where we can maintain care, but still be in a safe environment without being cooped up and having germs or anything being exposed to," said expectant mom Elisha Swaggerty.