High levels of arsenic found in water bottles sold at Whole Foods, Target and Walmart: Study

Tests conducted by a nonprofit in California found high levels of arsenic levels in two bottled water brands.

The testing was carried out by the Center for Environmental Health. The group found that Penafiel water and Starkey water contained higher arsenic levels than tap water.

Penafiel is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, and is sold at Target and Walmart, along with vendors. Starkey water is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.

The study corroborates consumer reporters' findings, which were released earlier this year. Consumer Reports found that Penafiel water and Starkey water contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm, cancer, organ damage and hormone disruption.

FDA has not yet recalled either brand.
