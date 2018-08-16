HEALTH & FITNESS

Breakfast products test positive for main ingredient in weed killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Various breakfast food have been found to contain glyphosate.

You may want to check the breakfast foods in your pantry.

A new report shows a number of popular breakfast foods could possibly contain dangerous amounts of glyphosate, the main ingredient found in weed killer.

Last week, a jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $289 million after he sued the company, Monsanto, claiming their weed killer, which contains glyphosate, was the cause of his terminal cancer.

The environmental work group tested foods including granola, snack bars, cereal, instant oats and whole oats. Out of the 29 oat-based foods that were tested, only five did not test positive for glyphosate.

For a full list of products found to have glyphosate, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcancerhealthbreakfastu.s. & worldfoodconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What is synthetic marijuana?
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes during police chase
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Police: Man confesses to killing missing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
La Canada Flintridge family captures wild cats in their backyard
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
IE teacher's aide, ex-boyfriend arrested in child porn case
Show More
LAPD cracks down on illegal street racing
2 women sought for using kids to help steal baby formula in Ventura
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
More News