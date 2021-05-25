COVID-19 vaccine

'Breakthrough' COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated remain rare: CDC

WASHINGTON -- U.S. health officials say coronavirus cases in fully vaccinated people remain rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these "breakthrough" cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported - that's about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.

Nearly two-thirds were women, and the median age of all cases was 58. About 25% of the infections involved people who didn't have symptoms. About 10% were hospitalized and about 2% died.

The report is based on voluntary reporting by 46 states and territories and isn't considered a complete tally of all breakthrough infections that may have occurred. Health officials say no vaccine is perfect and infections were expected in some vaccinated people.

The CDC stopped reporting a total number at the end of April but has been posting weekly updates on breakthrough infections that resulted in hospitalization and deaths. As of May 17, the CDC listed reports of about 1,800 hospitalizations and 350 deaths.
