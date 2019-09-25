children

Disney's "Team of Heroes" brings some much needed joy to pediatric patients in hospital

By
Some heroes came to the hospital to bring smiles to children facing serious illnesses.

The kids are all patients at LA County USC Medical Center going through various stages of treatment and delivery.

There was no masking the magical moment when words and pictures, courtesy of Disney's "Team of Heroes," come to visit and transcend these little ones to faraway places.

The messages of perseverance and friendship from the movie "Cars" was a favorite for Aydenn and his buddy Mason.

A new book all about princesses was also a hit; little Dalayza knew every character and pointed out Rapunzel right away. Not one detail escaped her!

Disney's "Team of Heroes" program brought toys and books for the pediatric patients, bringing a little bit of joy to the lives of patients and their families.

Noah Sanders is a young adult now, but spent his life in and out of hospitals. He says moments like these truly offers comfort.

"It helps them get away from the reason why they are here," Sanders said. "It helps release some of their anxiety."

Jorge Orozco is the CEO of LAC + USC Medical Center and sees the impact of a visit and the welcome break the kids all need.

"Being in the hospital is not easy for the kids, it's not easy for the family," Orozco said. "Having the opportunity to choose an amazing toy and hear a book read, and just have a time out from their illness, is such an opportunity that leads to healing."
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleshealthchildren's healthchildrendisneyhospital
