Burger King employee caught on camera mopping tables

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A restaurant employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop.

A customer recorded the video at a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.

"It was disgusting, honestly. I had just ate on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?" the customer asked.

Katie Duran recorded the video, and now, she has questions for the restaurant.

After sending the video to Burger King's corporate office, she received this response:

"Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention, and rest assure that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team."

News4Jax looked into the restaurant's inspection report with the state and found seven basic violations and one intermediate violation. The violations included vents in the kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

"Unsanitary, it shouldn't have happened," Duran said.

The company criticized the employee's actions in a statement saying:

"The action depicted in the video is unacceptable and not in line with our brand standards or operational procedures. We have strict protocols around cleanliness and food safety. The restaurant owner will be re-training his team on all operational protocols."

The state health department says it's looking into the matter.
