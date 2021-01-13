COVID-19 vaccine

California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Wednesday puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers even as counties complain they already don't have enough doses to go around.


"There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.''

While health care workers and those in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities can still be vaccinated, state officials are expanding to those 65 and up because they are at the greatest risk of being hospitalized and dying.

California has seen virus cases and hospitalizations explode since Thanksgiving, though in recent days the numbers have flattened.


"With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,'' said Dr. Tomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state's Public Health Officer. Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.''


