HEALTH & FITNESS

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra files action over women's reproductive healthcare

EMBED </>More Videos

More than $20.6 million is up for grabs in California for family planning services under a federal program known as Title X. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than $20.6 million is up for grabs in California for family planning services under a federal program known as Title X.

"For decades, women and families have used Title X to access cancer screenings, family planning services, including birth control and many other programs," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

Becerra, who was joined by Planned Parenthood, announced he is leading a coalition of 20 attorney generals in an amicus brief to block the Trump administration's new priorities for the program.

"Some of these facilities that are favored by the Trump administration don't meet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's clinical quality standards," Becerra said.

Becerra said the new guidelines favor organizations that don't offer fact-based information or comprehensive healthcare.

"The administration has made it clear that it intends to restrict, if not, eliminate access to reproductive healthcare," said Maggy Krell, chief legal counsel for Planned Parenthood affiliates of California.

But members of California pro-life groups, which haven't received Title X funding, disagree.

"The proposed changes would make available to our low-income patients, to our minority communities, to vulnerable communities, new healthier alternatives," said Astrid Bennett, the VIDA Initiative president. "Natural family planning, which is a safe and effective method. It's not the rhythm method, it's not something archaic. It's actually scientific. It is something that women deserve to know because hormonal contraceptives are very harmful."

Planned Parenthood opponents like Bennett said that while Title X funds cannot be used for abortions, the money should not go to organizations that profit from the procedure. Applications for Title X grants are due later this month. A hearing on the case is scheduled for late June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwomen's healthplanned parenthoodabortionmoneyPresident Donald TrumpCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News