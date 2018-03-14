HEALTH & FITNESS

CA bill seeks to ban smoking on state beaches

EMBED </>More Videos

California lawmakers are trying to ban smoking on state beaches again after a failed attempt last year. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A bill to ban smoking on California state beaches is making its way through the state legislature again.

A previous attempt hit a roadblock when Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar measure. He feared the ban was an example of government regulation going too far.

"If people can't even smoke on a deserted beach, where can they?" Brown said in his veto message last October. "There must be some limit to the coercive power of government."

Supporters are hoping some changes this time around will win the governor's approval.

"We've lowered the fines. We've created some discretion for park directors to provide designated smoking areas," said state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda. "And I'm hopeful that those changes will allow the governor to sign these bills when they get to his desk."

Senate Bill 386 is set to be voted on by an appropriations committee in the coming weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsmokingbeachescalifornia state senateCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News