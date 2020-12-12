Coronavirus California

California breaks multiple COVID records for 2nd consecutive day as hospitals prepare for vaccine's arrival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second consecutive day, California on Saturday broke the state's record for new coronavirus cases, with 35,729 people testing positive, officials said.

According to the Department of Public Health, California also confirmed 12,444 hospitalizations and 225 deaths, both of which are also daily records.

Meanwhile, the San Joaquin Valley region's ICU capacity has dropped to 0.0%, the health department said in a statement. Southern California's intensive care unit capacity fell to 5.3%.

Both of those areas remain under the state's regional stay-at-home order, as does Greater Sacramento.

US says Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the Pfizer vaccine.


One data point that offered a glimmer of hope was the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the 24-hour reporting period: an unprecedented 313,787, a news release said.

The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomrecordbay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More CA counties join stay-at-home order
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Judge orders OC sheriff to cut jail population by half
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
San Bernardino County set to receive over 15K vaccine doses next week
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
San Diego swears in history-making new mayor
Show More
LA County implementing surge plans as ICU beds fill up
Riverside police dressed as Santa Claus, elf help nab car thieves
Here's what we know about the Casey Goodson Jr. fatal police shooting
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
More TOP STORIES News