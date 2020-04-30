Coronavirus: Program to provide food for CA seniors could run out of money soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Days ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a first-in-the-nation plan to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis. But government documents show the money needed to support it could run out in less than two weeks.
The governor said last week the program will provide an "unlimited" number of meals, with restaurants being reimbursed at rates up to $16 for each breakfast, $17 for each lunch and $28 for each dinner.
FEMA will cover 75% of the costs of the meals, with the state contributing a majority of the remaining cost, he said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will only fund the program through May 10 unless the state is granted an extension.
It wasn't clear how many cities and counties would be delivering meals by the time the funds dry up.
The state will review the program before deciding whether to seek an extension.
One state agency warned there is no guarantee the extension will come through.
More information on the program program -- dubbed Restaurants Deliver: Home Meals for Older Californians -- can be found here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
