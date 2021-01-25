When is it your turn to get the COVID vaccine? CA launches notification website in LA, SD counties

The site, called My Turn, lets users schedule vaccination appointments as well as register to be notified via text or email when they become eligible, if they aren't already. Currently, the feature is only available for health care workers and people 65 and older in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.
Officials are aiming to make it available statewide in early February.
During a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the tool was more than just a notification system or reservation system with state clinics, as other states have.
"It provides for providers the ability to have all that data automatically shared, not only with the state, but ultimately allow us to quickly share that data with the federal government," Newsom said.
That will eliminate unnecessary paperwork and old systems that many clinics and vaccine providers struggle with, he said.
It will also allow them to input more immediate data on the number of shots that have been given, which he says will "fundamentally address" a lag in reporting that can make it appear that fewer vaccines have been administered.
"It's only as good as the clinics and provider network is good. It gets more robust as more people come online.... As more and more clinics sign up, more and more opportunities avail themselves, more and more capacity is made available, at least on this platform versus other mechanisms and platforms in terms of finding out when it's your turn," the governor said.