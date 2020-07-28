Coronavirus California

California Health and Human Services secretary gives COVID-19 update

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explained Tuesday which drugs are helping COVID-19 patients and the state -- and which ones aren't.
By Alix Martichoux, Jocelyn Fiset
In a Tuesday press conference on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explained which drugs are helping COVID-19 patients and the state -- and which ones aren't.

When asked about hydroxychloroquine, Ghaly said, "Today it's becoming more clear that it really isn't a drug that is the first line or second line in treating COVID patients."

"I would say now that it isn't an important tool in the treatment of COVID-19," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as we listen in to Dr. Ghaly's press conference.

The briefing comes one week after the secretary announced new guidelines would be released for health officials to help mitigate the backlog of COVID-19 test.



As of Tuesday, there were 466,550 COVID-19 cases reported in the state. California has seen an average of about 9,000 new cases a day for the past two weeks.

The positivity rate, which shows what percent of people taking COVID-19 tests turn back a positive result, has been hovering at around 7% for weeks.

But while the positivity and hospitalization numbers have become more stable statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom says certain regions and sectors of our economy are disproportionately impacted by the transmission of the virus.

As a result, Newsom announced a $52 million investment in central California to improve isolation protocols, testing and to help health care workers. The money is part of a $499 million grant the state received from the CDC.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday another three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.



KGO-TV contributed to this report.
