California revenues soar as rich get richer during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is billions of dollars ahead of its tax collections projections despite many people being out of work because of the pandemic.The state lost 1.6 million jobs in 2020 and nearly half a million people stopped looking for work.But California's income tax collections in January were $7.5 billion more than projected, putting the state $10.5 billion ahead for the fiscal year that began on July 1.California has a $15 billion surplus to spend this year.If trends continue, the state could add another $4 billion to that total.The state has already approved a $7.6 billion coronavirus aid package.The Legislature will likely approve more aid for businesses this week. Lawmakers had planned to pass a bill last Monday that would have let businesses deduct up to $150,000 in expenses covered by federal loans from their state taxes -- a $2 billion benefit over six years. But they decided to amend the bill to let businesses deduct more than $150,000 from their taxes, raising the price tag for the state to about $2.3 billion, Newsom said.Once that law is passed, it will bring the total state stimulus package to just under $10 billion."That's big even for California standards,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said.The package includes $3.7 billion to pay at least $600 in one-time payments to about 5.7 million people. Most of these people will get the money by claiming the California earned income tax credit on their tax returns. In general, those are people who make $30,000 per year or less.The money will also go to people who earn under $75,000 per year and use an individual taxpayer identification number to file their income taxes. These are people who don't have Social Security numbers, including immigrants who were ineligible for the federal stimulus payments Congress approved last year.