Eyewitness This: California gets less-than-glowing report on its preterm birth rates from March of Dimes

The March of Dimes gave California a less-than-glowing report on its preterm birth rates.The number of mothers and babies statewide who died and the number of severe pregnancy complications rose to 8.8% in 2019. That was a 10-year-high.Los Angeles County's numbers remained unchanged at 9% are the 5th highest in the state.While there is no single cause research does show that inequalities in access to quality health care have a major impact on rates.March of Dimes is a United States nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.