Some California wines are being affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan.
That's when the Fukushima nuclear plant released the radioactive isotope Cesium 137 into the air.
A radioactive cloud later made it across the Pacific to California. French scientists now say some wines made after 2011 contain twice as much of that isotope than those made before that year.
But wine lovers don't fret - the levels are still far too low to present a serious threat to human health, experts say.
healthwinewine industrynuclear energyjapanu.s. & world
