Health & Fitness

Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says

If you're worried about packing on pounds this holiday season, researchers suggest drinking some coffee could help.

A new study found that drinking four cups of coffee daily could reduce weight gain from a diet high in fat and sugar.

Scientists say they tracked rats and discovered those that had caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those who didn't.

They tested the rats using tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee.

The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and published in the Journal of Functional Foods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight lossweightstudycoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Holiday heart syndrome: Overindulgence can have serious effects
Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley
LA rapper Blueface tosses cash to people on Skid Row
Riverside church steps in to help families buy Christmas gifts
Show More
Locals flock to Broguiere's Dairy, Porto's Bakery for holiday treats
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
CA wants to reform how insurance companies offer discounts
Car club trucks dance through SoCal lit up for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News