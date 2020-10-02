Reopening CA: Counties now required to bring down COVID infection rates in disadvantaged communities

The complex new rules announced late Wednesday set in place an "equity metric."
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
It will force larger counties, including Los Angeles County, to control the spread of COVID-19 in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander groups have suffered a disproportionate share of the cases because of a variety of socioeconomic factors.
Some counties welcomed the news and said it will build on efforts underway. Supporters of a more rapid reopening criticized the measure.