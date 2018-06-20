HEALTH & FITNESS

California has a lot of psychopaths, new study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study is revealing which states have the most psychopaths, and California is high on the list. (Shutterstock photo)

By ABC7.com staff
A new study is revealing which states have the most psychopaths, and California is high on the list.

Southern Methodist University used data on the "big five" personality traits.

Topping the list is Connecticut, followed by California and then New Jersey.

Overall, the Northeast has more psychopaths than the rest of the country.

Washington, D.C. was excluded from the general list, but when included, it beat out every state as the most psychopathic place in the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpsychologymental healthstudyresearchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News