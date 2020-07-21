Coronavirus California

California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

Instead of the usual press conference from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday will provide an update on COVID-19 in California and what the state is doing to fight the pandemic.
By Alix Martichoux
Instead of Gov. Gavin Newsom's usual press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic, we'll be hearing from Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at noon Tuesday.

LATEST FROM NEWSOM: Gov. Gavin Newsom allows reopening outdoor hair salons, nail salons amid coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Ghaly is expected to give an update on California's summer surge in COVID-19 cases and the state's response.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

As of Monday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the state's COVID-19 watch list. That's 91% of the population, or approximately 36 million people.

WATCH LIST: 33 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"If you reside in these counties, we only enforce and underscore the urgency of modifying our activities to help us mitigate the spread," Gov. Newsom said.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom announced new guidelines for hair salons and other beauty services, allowing them to move some services outdoors.

RELATED: California went from bending the curve to a major coronavirus surge. What happened?

The governor said new guidelines have been in the works for some time, but it was more complex than other outdoor business operations because of the use of chemicals in some beauty services.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
