Coronavirus: California ranks near bottom for COVID-19 testing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to testing for coronavirus, California ranks near the bottom. The state is averaging just 835 tests per million people.

Los Angeles County is trying to increase those numbers by opening up a third drive-up testing facility yesterday.

Patients must be 65 years old with symptoms -- or under 65 with symptoms and an underlying health condition.

The first pediatric testing site in the state is now open, but there currently are restrictions on who can be tested.
