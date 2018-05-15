California has reached an all-time high in sexually transmitted diseases.The California Department of Public Health said Monday that there were more than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and early syphilis reported last year.That is a 45 percent increase compared to five years ago. Chlamydia and gonorrhea rates are highest among people under 30.The sharp increase in cases could be due to a number of factors, including more people choosing to get diagnosed and reporting, officials said.Health officials also point to a new ease in finding sexual partners due to social media and relationship apps. According to health officials, STDs are largely curable and can be easily prevented by taking measures to practice safe sex.