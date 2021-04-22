California reports lowest COVID-19 case rate in continental US, new CDC data shows

California's rate of coronavirus cases was the lowest in the continental United States as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.That designation represents a major change from the beginning of 2021, when California was seen as the epicenter of the virus in the U.S.New data from the CDC reported that California's seven-day case rate was 40.3 per 100,000 people.By comparison, last winter the state's average peaked at more than 40,000 new cases per day.Last week, California lifted its limits on indoor worship services in the face of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that struck down the coronavirus public health mandates.However, the state Department of Public Health guidelines still said indoor gatherings were "strongly discouraged" and advised limiting the numbers to 25% of a building's capacity for the two-highest levels of the state's four-tier COVID-19 restrictions. The recommended capacity for the two lower levels - those areas with moderate to minimum spread - is 50% capacity.