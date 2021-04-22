California reports lowest COVID-19 case rate in US, new data shows

California's rate of coronavirus cases was the lowest in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.That designation represents a major change from the beginning of 2021, when California was seen as the epicenter of the virus in the U.S.The state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday with the lowest average number of cases per capita in the past two weeks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. One in every 2,416 people in California tested positive in the past week.By comparison, last winter the state's average peaked at more than 40,000 new cases per day.Last week, California lifted its limits on indoor worship services in the face of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that struck down the coronavirus public health mandates.However, the state Department of Public Health guidelines still said indoor gatherings were "strongly discouraged" and advised limiting the numbers to 25% of a building's capacity for the two-highest levels of the state's four-tier COVID-19 restrictions. The recommended capacity for the two lower levels - those areas with moderate to minimum spread - is 50% capacity.