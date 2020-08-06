Coronavirus

COVID-19: CA to stop adding counties to watch list until delayed reporting fixed

California won't put any more counties on its coronavirus watch list until it's solved a problem that has delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases.

The state is struggling with problems to a testing database, making data incomplete. Until it's fixed, California has stopped removing or adding to the list of 38 counties with higher infection rates.

California has recorded 525,000 positive tests, the highest figure in the nation. But authorities say the true number is even higher.

Incomplete data has hampered health officials' ability to limit the spread of the virus by reaching those who had contact with infected people.

LA County's health director warns against parties as young people drive up COVID-19 cases
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County's public health director warned against attending parties, reminding residents that such gatherings are prohibited under coronavirus restrictions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Fauci says family still receives death threats
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
Philly chemist invents 'IoWipe' reusable sanitizing cloth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man beaten, robbed of life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion
Orange County twin YouTube stars charged over phony bank robbery
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
Autism community desperate for help amid stay-at-home orders
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
Show More
More than 2K unaccompanied children expelled from US
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Compton deputy alleges savage beating by 'Executioner' member
Free antibody testing available to public in Baldwin Hills
Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape at LA party
More TOP STORIES News