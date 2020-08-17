Health & Fitness

California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe

Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe - the first in California in five years.

August 2017 file image of Lake Tahoe as seen from the South Lake Tahoe side.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe - the first in California in five years.

El Dorado County officials said Monday the California Department of Public Health notified them of the positive test of a local resident who is under medical care while recovering at home.

Plague bacteria are most often transmitted by fleas that have acquired it from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents.

Health officials believe the South Tahoe resident may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking a dog along the Truckee River corridor or in the Tahoe Keys area on Tahoe's south shore.

In 2015, a child contracted the plague while camping at Yosemite National Park. Prior to that, the last case in California was in 2006.

RELATED: From 2015 - Child contracts plague while camping at Yosemite National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A child from Los Angeles County is recovering in the hospital after getting sick with the plague while camping at Yosemite National Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaillness
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Show More
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Is there such thing as earthquake weather?
All California DMV locations to close early for next 3 days to conserve energy
More TOP STORIES News