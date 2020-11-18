Health & Fitness

Can mouthwash reduce the spread of COVID-19? SoCal doctor discusses what we know

A study suggests that an ingredient in mouthwash might help reduce the amount of COVID-19 in saliva.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the United States waits for a coronavirus vaccine, a study suggests that an ingredient in mouthwash might help reduce the amount of COVID-19 in saliva.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo discussed the development in his latest Ask the Doctor session with Eyewitness News.

Cardillo offered insight into the ingredient and what we know.

"Until the real chemical trials are out demonstrating that it is effective - 100% - it's no harm for anyone to be using mouthwash every single day. It may help with the mask utilization that we're having," Cardillo said.

"I would recommend just using a daily mouthwash, whether it's Listerine or Cepacol, just to keep your general health OK, your oral health OK, but if it helps with coronavirus, that's an added benefit," he added.

Cardillo also discussed concern from some pediatricians about vaccine testing for children.

