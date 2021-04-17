COVID-19 vaccine

Can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID vaccine? SoCal doctor weighs in

You may want to enjoy a celebratory cocktail after receiving one of those precious shots, but is it safe to drink alcohol after receiving the vaccine?
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID vaccine?

You may want to enjoy a celebratory cocktail after receiving one of those precious shots, but can you drink alcohol after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

There isn't a hard and fast answer, but Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, says "there's no ill effects, no danger, of having an alcoholic beverage while you've been vaccinated. It just may put you under the weather a little more than anticipated with the vaccine in and of itself."

He gave some additional context around the frequently asked question saying, "We do know that alcohol is a toxin that our liver has to metabolize, so it's advisable as you're mounting the immune response to the vaccine, you want your body to be in tip-top shape and not having to be taxed by anything else."

WATCH: You received your second dose of the COVID vaccine...now what?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



In short? It's advisable to decrease any alcohol consumption just after receiving your shot; however, if you feel like enjoying a mimosa, you won't be putting your health at risk.



Have a question for the doctor? Submit here to get it answered on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
50% of Californians 16 and older have got at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids
Cooperstown baseball tournament requires 12-year-olds' vaccination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inland Empire seeing housing market boom, experts weigh in on why
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young kids
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer, victims in rampage
White House says Biden will lift refugee cap in May
DOJ sues Roger Stone over $2M in unpaid taxes
Kristin Smart disappearance: Podcaster helped police crack cold case
Remembering Selena's legacy as fans pay tribute on her birthday
Show More
CA program gives eligible drivers as much as $1,200 for smog-related repairs
Boba shortage caused by pandemic, shipping backlog
50% of Californians 16 and older have got at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
Defense Department confirms video of unidentified aerial phenomena is real
More TOP STORIES News