Coronavirus California

Carson to start offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents

The city of Carson will start providing free COVID-19 testing to all its residents starting Monday.
By
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Carson will start providing free COVID-19 testing to all its residents starting Monday, the first such city in Southern California to do so, officials said.

The expanded testing will be available to all Carson residents, even if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms, and others in neighboring communities.

Residents must first register online and receive an appointment. Residents can register here.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.



Those who book an appointment will be given a confirmation number that must be presented at the site, along with ID or a utility bill confirming the individual's residence.

The testing site will be drive-up, but pedestrians can also get tested as long as they have an appointment. Test results will be available in 24 to 36 hours, officials said.

The testing site will be located at the Carson Community Center. Mayor Albert Robles and the city council will dedicate the opening of the testing site at 10 a.m.

WATCH: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.



Carson partnered with the L.A.-based nonprofit organization USHealthFairs.org to provide testing approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Recent data shows the virus is impacting communities of color at disproportionate rates. Carson's population is approximately 25% African American and 40% Latino.

According to a city press release, Carson has 199 positive tests as of April 23, one of the highest numbers among cities in L.A. County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscarsonlos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Coronavirus crisis: How you can help in Southern California
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
Coronavirus: 105 new cases, 1 additional death reported in OC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newport Beach to consider closing beaches on weekends
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
Bay Area city official resigns after tossing cat during online meeting
Woman 'stunned' by crowded AA flight from New York to North Carolina
Lakewood WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
Surprise car parade held in Simi Valley for fallen US Marine
Show More
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Hollywood residents hold dance party from their balconies
Experts weigh in on preparing pets for owners returning to work
West Coast Islamic Center in Orange County holds food drive
5 Fwy shut down for demolition, replacement of Burbank Boulevard bridge
More TOP STORIES News