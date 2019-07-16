MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- CBD products are found just about everywhere. While the FDA is in the process of putting regulations in place, products with CBD are flooding the market -- and buyers assume they are safe. See what experts want you to know before you try CBD products.
With over 800 different types of cannabis, USC toxicologist Dr. Roger Clemens is worried about people buying and trying CBD products safely, CBD being the non-psychotropic part of the hemp plant.
Contributor to Cannabis M.D., physician's assistant Matt Montee also feels people need a bit of instruction before taking CBD. Watch the story above to learn more.
CBD safety: What experts want you to know before trying CBD products
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More