Coronavirus

Antibody tests show coronavirus rates 10x higher, CDC study finds

WASHINGTON -- Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, U.S. government data published Tuesday suggest, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It is based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions.

The study likely detected infections in people who may have had no symptoms or only mild illness, and who never got coronavirus tests. Infection rates were from six times higher than reported cases in Connecticut to 24 times higher in Missouri.

Still, most people in the 10 regions had not been infected. The study was published online in JAMA Internal Medicine.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusresearchscience
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions
California health secretary gives COVID-19 update
WATCH TODAY: California health secretary to give COVID update
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California health secretary gives COVID-19 update
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Garden Grove
How California went from bending the curve to major COVID surge
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Show More
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Ask the doctor: Submit your coronavirus questions
More TOP STORIES News